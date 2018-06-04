Italian AMS Group eyes business potential in Pakistan’s marble sector

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Italian AMS Group has high expectations about benefiting out of the existing potential in Pakistani marble sector. Therefore, the group eyes business potential in Pakistan. In this regard, group has expressed interest to have joint ventures with Pakistani business groups.

The Managing Director AMS group Alberto Visinoni visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and held meeting with ICCI leadership to explore possible avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and Italy in marble and granite sector.

Alberto Visinoni said that AMS Group was currently the world leader in the sale of overhauled used machinery for marble and granite processing and the purpose of his visit was to explore opportunities of importing its machinery to Pakistan.

He said the Group’s machinery included lifting machines, frames, blockcutter, calibrating, plate polishers, polishing lines, tile polishers, recycling and filtration plants, manual polishers, flag mills, bride saws, bevellers, polishers, quarry machines, various other machines. He said Pakistan could better promote its marble industry by utilizing the machinery of AMS Group.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Naveed Malik, Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Pakistan has huge reserves of marble and granite, but due to lack of mechanized mining, the country was not taking full benefits from these reserves.

He stressed that AMS Group of Italy should transfer its machinery to Pakistan by setting up its business in our country that would help in promoting value added products of marble and granite.

He said that CPEC has created plenty of new business and investment opportunities in Pakistan while the government was providing attractive incentives to foreign investors.

He emphasized that Italian investors should explore JVs and investment in marble and other sectors in Pakistan. He also lauded the services of H.E. Stefano Pontecorvo, Ambassador of Italy in Pakistan as he was making good efforts for promoting bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Italy.

Muhammad Naveed Malik said that Pakistan and Italy have good potential to enhance cooperation in livestock, energy, infrastructure, oil & gas, chemical, transportation management and other sectors. He urged that both countries should focus on developing strong connectivity between their private sectors that would be instrumental in promoting bilateral cooperation up to the real potential of both countries.