It will be unfortunate for country if Imran becomes PM: Maulana Fazl

Our Correspondent

Multan

MMA chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman says that his party will have to recognize Israel as a state before entering into an alliance with Imran Khan.

“If Imran Khan is elected as Prime Minister, it will be unfortunate for the country,” Rehman said while addressing a press conference in Multan on Friday. He said that MMA’s upcoming rally which is scheduled to take place at Minar-e-Pakistan on May 13 would alter the country’s political history.

“This is not the first time MMA has formed an electoral alliance, we had tasted success in the past from the same platform,” he said. To a question, Mr Rehman said that his party had been supporting the creation of Saraiki and Bahawalpur provinces from day one. “And those who were making the demand now where were they five years back?” he questioned.

The MMA chairperson lamented some elements in media highlight only negative points of rules and hide their good deed.