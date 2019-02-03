It was tough to convey sad news to Alzaari, says his father

Bipin Dani

It was tough to convey the sad news to Windies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph. The 22-year-old right arm fast bowler took part in the match on the day of his mother’s demise.

‘Alzarri’s 50-year-old mother (Sharon) passed away at 7.55 am on Saturday and he was preparing to board the team bus when I had to convey the news to him’, the father, Alva, speaking exclusively over telephone from Antigua, said to this Reporter.

‘I told him that the mother has passed away. He was speechless for a few minutes and broke down in tears. But he regained the composure and decided to play (on the 3rd day of the Test’.

‘Though it was sudden, but my wife was ill for quite sometime and it had to happen anytime’.

‘He decided to play because he knew his mother would want him to continue. I did speak to him after the match (West Indies won the Test by 10 wickets). Both of us are now strong enough to sustain the loss’, the father added.

‘His mother’s body is kept at the funeral home and the date of final rites are not yet decided, may be on 27th February’.

It is needless to say most of his team mates and Cricket West Indies (board) officials would attend the funeral.

