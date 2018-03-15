It was a cowardly attack in Raiwind, says Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD : Interior minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that Raiwind remained safe from destruction due to impressive security plan and we are proud of police force martyrs.

Talking to media in Islamabad he said “A huge attack was prevented due to adequate security arrangements,” he remarked, adding that security institutions are always on alert. He said that terrorism has been eliminated from the country while few incidents like these can’t affect the peace in Country.

He expressed his concern that Pakistan is far behind China in progress, only a good economy can assure a secured Pakistan.He said that Pakistan is progressing and terrorists are at target. He said that previously people have been leaving Karachi while now cricket is coming back to Karachi.

The enemy is watching that lights are being restored in Pakistan, he said.

Talking about the absence of interior ministry officers he said that a grade 20 officer was present at the session.

Earlier, speaker national assembly Ayaz Sadiq walked out of the house to record his protest on the absence of the interior minister and their officers. Speaker Ayaz Sadiq narrated that he’ll keep walking out unless PM Abbasi gives him assurance in writing.

On the other hand, PTI MNAs also walked out of the house for the same purpose.

Deputy speaker announced that Speaker NA has represented you by walking out the session, so now on no member should be walking out however PTI members also walked out.

Orignally published by INP