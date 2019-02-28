IT transforms way of doing business

LCCI holds seminar on ‘Digital Marketing’\

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Information Technology has transformed the business as by using digital marketing, entrepreneurs can promote their products & services to unlimited potential consumers and can earn huge benefits as well as foreign exchange for the country.

These views were expressed by the experts while speaking at a seminar on Digital Marketing at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The LCCI President Almas Hyder, Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Young Entrepreneurs & LCCI EC member Nabila Intisar, Faiza Loop, Rehmatullah Javed and Ali Raza were the key speakers.

The experts said that right technology is a must to move ahead so that entrepreneurs should focus this particular area and harness the power of digital marketing and social media. They said that Information Technology has transformed the way of doing business. Manual business functions have been automated with the development of personal computers, business software and Internet-based intranets. While companies may develop internal business technology to increase the effectiveness of business functions, they may also use personal digital products to enhance operations. Developing different uses for information technology and various computer-related devices can help companies develop a competitive advantage.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said that social media allows a business to promote and market its own brand with a large number of customers using social media as a primary source in their purchase decisions. He said that social media is a major element in assisting consumers in their decision making while customers and entrepreneurs could also interact directly through this important segment of information technology. He said that digital marketing is the form of marketing that utilizes electronic devices such as personal computers, smart phones, cell phones, tablets and game consoles to engage with stakeholders. They said that by using this significant tool, entrepreneurs could easily control their consumers and convince them to utilize their products.

Almas Hyder urged the research institutions and researchers to come forward to address the gaps in the current scenario by developing world-class technologies.

Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Young Entrepreneurs & EC member Nabila Intisar said that Information technology allows companies to reach a larger group of consumers in the economic marketplace. Resources such as social media networks, e-mail marketing, pop-up banner ads on Internet websites and other technology-based items can help companies saturate the economic marketplace. Companies may also be able to use these resources to reach a younger target market or demographic group. Younger consumers are often more attached to information technology products than older consumers.

She said that research was critical for taking a strategic approach to planning or economic growth and improved productivity. It is only through economic growth and improved productivity that we could create employment opportunity. She said leveraging information technology in business operations can create a significant competitive advantage.

