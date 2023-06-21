Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin-ul- Haque on Tuesday said that the Ministry of IT has showcased remarkable performance in the past five years, with the initiation of several projects and the continuous progress of the department, which has brought significant benefits to the nation.

During this period, various institutions under the ministry successfully implemented ICT projects of vital importance to public welfare and the country’s development, providing digital services to more than 50 million individuals nationwide he said while addressing a ceremony at the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC).

The minister also spoke about the migration of NTC’s exchanges to IP (Internet Protocol) from TDM (Time Division Multiplexing) and copper wires to optical fiber cables.

The contract signing ceremony for this transition took place and was attended by NTC’s Director Procurement Kashif Nawaaz, and Redtone’s Syed Ahsan Abbas, along with NTC’s Managing Director, Muraaj Gul.

Syed Aminul Haque said that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is now embarking on another revolutionary project under the NTC.

According to the project, the exchanges of NTC will be converted to IP (Internet Protocol) and optical fiber cables from TDM (Time Division Multiplexing) and copper wires in 26 major cities across Pakistan, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, and Shikarpur, as well as other cities in Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister further added that this migration will make NTC networks more active, secure, and faster than before. It will significantly reduce complaints and technical issues while also minimizing operational expenses.

Government institutions and departments, he said, will be provided with the best services and bandwidth in information and communication technology, along with data services.—APP