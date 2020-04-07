IT Ministry approves eleven projects

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has approved eleven projects worth Rs 11515 million for extension of telecom services in the country. The projects were approved at a meeting chaired by Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui in Islamabad. Amongst the major projects approved included: President Initiative for Cyber Efficient Parliament; Expansion of broadband services in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Phase-II and Establishment of Optical Fiber Base Communication link between Karachi and Gwadar along Coastal Highway.