IT minister inaugurates 18th ITCN, Fire and Safety Asia exhibition

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday inaugurated three-day 18th ITCN Asia IT & Telecom Show and Fire and Safety Asia. The minister said that ITCN Asia exhibition has importance for promotion of information technology.

Talking to media after inauguration, he said that Pakistan had many IT growth opportunities since 1990 but all were lost. The minister said the growth of Karachi is the key to country’s prosperity.

Khalid Maqbool said that Pakistan can only compete in the world with adopting modern information technology. He said that it is aim of the government to digitalize Karachi and expand across the country.

He hinted that the government will provide free WiFi connections for students in order to promote healthy activities. He also said that setting up a regulatory authority is under consideration to modernize information technology. He said an announcement in this regard will be made soon.

The federal IT minister said that Pakistan has been blamed for extremism but India itself made an extremist as a prime minister. “Pakistan is peace loving country. But this should not be treated as our weakness,” he added.

After inauguration, the federal minister visited various halls and also addressed at a conference on ‘Role of IT and Challenges in China Pakistan Economic Corridor’.

On the occasion, Umair Nizam, Vice President, E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan informed that over 600 international brands will attract visitors.

He said that about 250 delegates representing 600 international companies are attending the Fire and Safety Exhibition. He said that over 150,000 visitors are expected at six halls of the expo center.

It is worth mentioning that deals worth $100 million were signed at the 17th ITCN Asia.

At the exhibition important conferences on the topic of changes in the IT sector to be held. These conferences will be jointly organized by E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan and Center for Information and Communication Technology, Institute of Business Administration (IBA).

The organizers are expecting more foreign investors will attend this year exhibition.

Umair Nizam, Vice President, E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan said that the strategic partners of the international exhibitions are included: the government of Pakistan; Pakistan Securities Agencies Association, Fire Protection Association and Pakistan Institute of Management. Meanwhile, he said that ITCN Asia was being organized with collaboration of IBA.

The exhibition will also hold conferences on digital security, E commerce summit, CEOs forum for Pakistan Software Export Board etc

