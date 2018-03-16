IT Minister for broadband availability on highways, motorways

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Minister of State for IT & Telecom Anusha Rahman Khan, Thursday, reemphasized the significance of Broadband availability on National Highways and motorways.

While chairing 58th Board of Directors Meeting of Universal Service Fund Company (USF Co) here she advised Universal Service Fund Company (USF Co) to present a detailed working on the underserved routes, as it has a national significance and high demand by the travelers across Pakistan.

The Board welcomed the new Secretary IT on USF Board as Director and Vice chairman of the Board. The Board reviewed the progress of the ongoing projects and expressed its satisfaction on the pace of the projects.

The Minister of State for IT and telecom being the chairperson of USF Co approved to launch a project providing coverage to National Highway N-25 i.e. RCD Highway Sanjani to Winder (near Uthal) and National Highway N-10 i.e. Makran Costal Highway from Winder (near Uthal) to Jiwini (Near Gwader). Total length of the segment is being 679 kms.