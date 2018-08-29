IT Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui visits Sir Syed University

Staff Reporter

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Federal Minister for IT & Telecom visited Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology, Karachi so as to explore new vitas of Innovation & Technology in order to implement his Vision “DIGITAL PAKISTAN”.

He met Chancellor Mr. Jawaid Anwar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. M. Afzal Haque and their team. A university built on the philosophy of philanthropy of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan -19th century – Reformer & Educationist, a harbinger of Modern Education!

The crux of the meeting was how to meet the challenges of 4th Industrial Revolution and how to integrate our youth into the Global matrix of technology, innovation and digitalization.

