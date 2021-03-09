IT Minister Aminul Haque encourages Karachi student who developed ‘advanced WhatsApp version’

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque met Nabeel Haider, a Pakistan student, who developed an instant messaging app what he claims “more advanced than WhatsApp”.

Haider, who hails from Karachi, has developed FF Meeting app that is available on Google Play Store.

Syed Aminul Haque, the leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), in the meeting praised the young student over his dedication in the field.

I met with 15 y/o Nabeel Haider, who developed ‘FF Family’ – an advanced version of WhatsApp. I loved his dedication & have offered an internship via MoIT at the NIC in Karachi, where his app will be floated & groomed. Our youth & technology is the future. #DigitalPakistan pic.twitter.com/08Ld28PAQi — Syed Aminul Haque (@SyedAminulHaque) March 7, 2021

“I loved his dedication and have offered an internship via MoIT at the NIC in Karachi, where his app will be floated & groomed,” the IT minister wrote on Twitter.

“Our youth and technology is the future,” Haque added.

Nabeel Haider said that the FF Meeting has options like ‘secret chat’ and features for the visually impaired people.