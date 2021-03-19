IT Minister Aminul Haque announces date to launch 5G technology in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Technology Minister Syed Aminul Haque announced on Friday that 5G technology will be launched in Pakistan by the end of next year.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that steps are being taken to upgrade the technological infrastructure in the country, adding that incumbent setup does not support the 5G technology.

He highlighted that currently 1.4 million customers are using 4G technology in Pakistan.

Haque went on to say that electronic voting system will be introduced in next election to ensure transparency in the process.

Saying “Digital Pakistan” is a vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that the premier wanted to introduce e-voting system for overseas Pakistanis.

He further said that that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is considering the option of electronic voting since it is responsible for transparent elections.