It is unconscionable for G20 to hold any meeting in occupied and brutalized Kashmir: Chomsky

Noam Chomsky, the renowned American philosopher, linguist and political analyst has said, “It is unconscionable for G20 to hold any kind of meeting let along a tourism meeting in the region of occupied and brutalized Kashmir”.

While discussing the genesis of the Kashmir dispute, Noam Chomsky in a video message appealed to the G20 countries to stay away from the meeting .

In the beginning of his message, he drew a parallel between the ancient India, India under Muslim rulers and present-day India, which is led Narendra Modi of Bharatiya Janata Party. Noam Chomsky said, “India has a remarkable record of contributions to civilization from earlier antiquity. Prior to Britain’s invasion, [Muslim ] India and China were the world’s richest countries.”

He said, “[Muslim] India’s wealth was stolen to enrich Britain, which also stole India’s most advanced technology while imposing a harsh brutal rule that killed tens of millions of people, while turning most of India into a deeply impoverished wasteland.” “The final bitter blow of Britain, centuries of devastation of India was Britain’s cruel departure which caused immense carnage left with bitter legacy of conflicts between the states.”

The American philosopher went on to add that “created by the partition, Kashmir was one of the many victims. It travail took even harsher forms in later years.”

In 2019, Chomsky said, with India’s total demolition of legal agreements, letting the territory turning into an armed camp, the most highly militarized region on earth. “With the population subjected to imprisonment, torture, disappearance; deprived of even the most elementary rights in a criminal occupation.”

“It is unconscionable for G20 to hold any kind of meeting let along a tourism meeting in the region of occupied and brutalized Kashmir,” he concluded.—KMS