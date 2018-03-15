It is Shehbaz Sharif’s turn now, warns Imran

JHELUM, : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday in an apparent warning that ‘now it was the turn’ of Punjab chief minister (CM) and brother of former premier Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif.

Khan addressed a political rally in Jhelum as part of his mass campaign ahead of General Elections 2018 and during his speech, he warned CM Shehbaz that it was his turn now after Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as the head of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Statement of Khan has come days after Shehbaz was elected president of PML-N.

During his address, Khan claimed that he would win the war in 2018 that he has waged against those who steal funds which belong to the people of Pakistan.

He said that no party leaders could repeatedly decieve the people. CM Shehbaz loots people’s funds and stash wealth abroad after quoting revolutionary words of late Habib Jalib in his public addresses. Khan asserted that he has no personal animosity with former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-premier Nawaz Sharif.

His war is against the dacoits and would continue until he dies, Khan added.

PTI chief alleged the incumbent as well as governments in the past of having pushed the nation into international debts. A country has to seek loans when people stash their wealth abroad, he added.

Khan said that imposition of heavy taxes is required to pay off those loans.

PTI chairman quoted an estimate according to which each Pakistani was indebted to international organisation and foreign powers by at least Rs 35,000 some nine years ago whereas, it has been escalated to Rs 130,000 since then.

Khan claimed that founder of Pakistan wanted to see Pakistan as an exemplary state for the world but as of today, a certain section of society is wealthier while the common masses are nowhere to be seen.

Orignally published by NNI