‘It is haram for a Muslim to cooperate with Hindutva outfits’, IIOJK scholars issue fatwa

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Muslim religious scholars, mashaikh and muftis belonging to all schools of thought issued a unani-mous fatwa, declaring any kind of cooperation with India’s Hindutva organizations including Bharatiya Janata Party, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Bajrang Dal ‘haram’, illegal and against the teachings of Islam.

The fatwa or decree was issued at a joint meeting, held at a secret location in Srinagar. A Muslim, the decree said, who has a political affiliation with the aforementioned Hindu organizations, which are anti-Islam and Muslims has nothing to do with Islam as per injunctions of the Quran and Sunnah.

The decree cited the earlier jurisprudents of Islam and said “cooperation that is manipulated by a coun-try that happens to be an enemy for the purpose of fragmenting the Muslim Ummah is the kind that is forbidden /9in the Quran. It forbids all dealings that lead to committing sins, violating the principles of religion or doing injustice to others.”

“Cooperation with the enemies of Islam is a grave sin and is a transgression against religion. That is why Allah has threatened those who commit such a sin with severe punishment.”

“Cooperation with Muslims has the priority. It should be dedicated to the purpose of attaining the pleasure of Allah and realizing the welfare of the Muslim Ummah.”

“We all know the punishment that Allah has set for those who join hands with the enemy against their people and their countries. Allah Almighty says: {Have you not considered those who make allies of a people with whom Allah has become angry? They are neither of you nor of them, and they swear to untruth while they know [they are lying]. Allah has prepared for them a severe punishment. Indeed, it was evil that they were doing.}” (Al-Mujadalah 58:14-15)

“He Almighty also says: {Allah forbids you not those who warred not against you on account of religion and drove you not out from your homes, that ye should show them kindness and deal justly with them. Lo ! Allah loves the just dealers.? Allah forbids you only those who warred against you on account of religion and have driven you out from your homes and helped to drive you out, that ye make friends of them.—KMS