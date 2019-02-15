It is all about water

Water is the most important single element needed in order for people to achieve the universal human right. Without access to clean water, health and wellbeing are not only severely jeopardized, they are impossible: people without basic water supplies live greatly reduced and impoverished lives – with little opportunity to create better future for their children.

Let us acknowledge that clean water is a universal human right, without water security, social, economic and national stability are imperilled. This is magnified where water flows across borders – and becomes crucial in regions of religious, territorial or ethnic tension. In some cases, as between we and India over the Indus River, successful cooperation over water resources can be cited as proof that even states with difficult relations can work together. In other cases, the opportunities to improve regional relations which a common watercourse presents have not yet been grasped. The Jordan Valley, shared by the people of Israel, Palestine, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon, is one such example.

Thus we are faced with a mighty challenge. Fortunately, we have a history of meeting great challenges using imagination and our irrepressible capacity to adapt. To ensure that we journey in the right direction, we must allow our knowledge, experience and institutions to catch up with the overwhelming progress of science and technology, and learn how to become both good neighbours for each other and good guests of the natural environment.

S A HUSSAIN

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp