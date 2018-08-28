It could still be better

General election throughout the country was held on July 25 in a peaceful manner, the dust is settling down and the new federal and provincial governments have been formed. PTI was elevated to the Centre and Punjab besides retaining power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the results could still be better for the new political party in the corridors of powers at the national level.

PTI had formed provincial government for the first time in the KP after 2013 election and its performance there particularly in the fields of education and health sectors as well as police working was duly appreciated by veteran political figures. PTI somehow had relied on its media cell and electronic media mainly for projecting and highlighting its performance in KP to inform the prospective voters in Punjab and Sindh provinces.

Electronic media attracts the users and targeted audience but this is only for some minutes throughout the day whereas what is published in the print media lasts some hours and days to say the least. The election results could still be much better if the PTI had utilized the print media as well for educating and informing the people in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan provinces about its five-year performance in KP.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan and party leaders in addition to relying on the media cell should have utilized the more effective medium of print media by additionally hiring media consultants and even freelance journalists and columnists for highlighting and projecting its performance in KP and thus reaching the prospective voters in a more impressive and lasting manner than it had done to achieve much better results. Ignoring the print media and relying mainly on the media cell and TV channels was not something advisable and appreciable to say the least.

M I H KHAN

Lahore

