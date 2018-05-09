IT centre of DGPR’s advertisement section opened

Staff Reporter

Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan Advisor to Chief Minister on Information and Culture, Spokesman Punjab Government has inaugurated state of the art IT centre of advertisement section at Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) here Tuesday. DGPR Shahid Iqbal and Director (Admn) Nabeela Ghazanfer briefed him about functioning of the newly built IT Centre.

The Advisor said that he was very happy on provision of one window facilities in IT Centre and it is matter of great satisfaction that in an air conditioned environment concerned staff would provide all necessary facilities to clients.“ e-government project has been extended to all provincial departments thanks to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif who wants e-facilities in every government section” Malik Ahmed said. He also extended his felicitations to DGPR Shahid Iqbal who realized significance of building IT Centre at advertisement section and completed the project.

Later, the Spokesman paid visit to the electronic media section of DGPR where he was briefed by Director (EM) Abid Noor Bhatti. On this occasion Shahid Iqbal said that electronic media section works 24/7 and monitors all news.