Pakistan’s diaspora in Sydney organised a rally in support of Pakistan armed forces on Sunday.

Diaspora from all walks of life including professionals, businessmen and students participated in the rally.

Participants vocally condemned the 9th May incident and demanded exemplary punishment for perpetrators.

They urged all segments of society and diaspora to work tirelessly for Pakistan.

Members of rally expressed commitment to rise above political affiliation and support Pakistan and its armed forces. About 200 vehicles participated in car rally.—APP