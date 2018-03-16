Istanbul to host global Islamic finance forum

Ankara

Istanbul will host a two-day, global Islamic finance forum starting on May 2. The General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions (CIBAFI) Global Forum 2018 will focus on how the industry fulfils its obligation while remaining competitive and relevant within global financial markets.

The CIBAFI, established in 2001 and headquartered in Bahrain, is an international organization affiliated with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

It has 120 members from 32 jurisdictions representing market players, international intergovernmental organizations, professional firms and industry associations.

Emerging trends, challenges and business opportunities in Islamic finance will be discussed during the event, which is organized under the auspices of the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK). The CIBAFI Global Forum 2018’s main theme is the New Face of Financial Services: Disruptions, Opportunities and the New Normals. It will gather industry experts around the world to address building a successful, pioneering industry.—AA