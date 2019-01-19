Issues with Chaudhry brothers resolved: Chohan

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Saturday claimed issues with the Chaudhry brothers have been resolved.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Chohan said, ‘Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar met and the issues have been resolved.’

‘The Chaudhry brothers are well aware regarding who their real friends are,’ he added. ‘Chaudhry brothers are the most intelligent politicians and the wishes of opponents will not come true,’ Chohan further said. ‘They are important pillars of the current system.’

Stating that the resignation of Ammar Yasir, Punjab minister for mines and minerals, citing pressure, is not related to the provincial chief minister, Chohan said, ‘If he spoke to Buzdar directly, he would have addressed his issues. Yasir is with us and will remain with us.’

A day earlier, Yasir, who belongs to the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid resigned citing pressure. In his resignation, the minister said that undue pressure and hurdles were put on his work due to which he can no longer perform his duties.

After the 2018 General Election, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf formed a joint government with PML-Q and appointed former provincial chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

The political situation detriorated when Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Ammar Yasir, the lone minister of the PML-Q in the Punjab cabinet, tendered his resignation on Friday to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Elahi, only a few days after PTI’s federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry talked about creating a forward bloc in the PML-Q.

