Issues of PSTs being addressed on priority: Dahar

Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that the issues of primary schools teachers were being addressed on priority basis, however it is a prime duty of the teachers to perform honestly.

This he said while talking to a delegation of the office bearers of All Sindh Primary Teachers Association here in his office on Monday, said a statement.

Office bearers Intezar Chhalgri, Ghulum Rasool Mahar, Sikandar Ali Jatoi and Syed Anasdin Shah were also present on the occasion.

He urged upon the teachers community to help out the government to open closed schools and identify those black sheep who were not performing their duties.

He also asked the officers concerned to pay regular visits to their respective schools and make proper students teachers ratio so that educational activities might run smoothly.

Sindh Minister Education Jam Mehtab was sure that if we worked together, we would get our objectives.

He asked the teachers to ensure their attendance and also pay full attention to the teaching.

Dahar also asked them to help out to get the target of hundred per cent literacy rate in Sindh and play their effective and positive role in this regard.—APP

