LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has worked round the clock in last one month to bring positive change in lives of people.

Talking to various delegations in Lahore on Sunday, he said problems of people will be resolved on priority basis.

The Chief Minister on the occasion also listened to problems of the people and issued on the spot instructions for their solution.

