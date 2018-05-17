Issues of Bin Qasim Industrial Park to be solved on priority basis

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Chief Executive Officer of Sindh Special Economic Zone Authority Abdul Azeem Uqaili has said that on-going industrial projects in Pakistan’s 2nd Special Economic Zone under SEZ Act 2012 Bin Qasim Industrial Park with more than 30 billion rupees worth will be facilitated fully by Sindh Government.

Uqaili has said that SEZ Authority, Sindh is committed to solving the issues of investors regarding the provision of Electricity, Gas and infrastructure on the priority basis with the cooperation of stakeholders. He said these new industries will play a major role in economic development of our country, hence we have to solve their problems on priority basis.

He was presiding over a meeting with the industrialist’s top management of K-Electric, SSGC, Zone Developer and other stakeholders.

The Head of Distribution, Amer Zia has assured the forum K-Electric will extend all possible support. Mudassar Iqbal, CEO, NIP, has also assured the Sindh Government to fulfil their commitment as the developer of BQIP SEZ.

The representatives of K-Electric and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has assured the provision of electricity and gas to all ongoing projects in Bin Qasim Industrial Park.

Besides other Industrialists, the meeting was also attended by the Chief Executive Officers of National Industrial Parks, Techno Auto Glass Amir Allawala, High-Tech Industries Munir Bana, Horizon Steel Shoaib Sultan, Kia Lucky Motors, Barker Egg Frissian, Yamaha’s Majeed Shaikh and representative of K-Electric, SSGC and Federal Board of Investment.