Issues in transmission sector needs to be resolved

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Transmission Sector has vital role in provision of safe, reliable and sustainable electricity. This was stated by Rahmatullah Baloch Member NEPRA in his opening speech on fourth day of NEPRA Energy Week 2020 and highlighted the issues and challenges faced by the transmission sector. He stressed on resolving the issues i.e. evacuation from renewable resources (wind and hydro, timely completion of the interconnection and frequent tripping) which affected the economy as a whole and end-consumers particularly.

The transmission session was attended by representatives of various power utilities such as NTDC, NUST, STDC, CPPA-G and AEDB. Moreover, power sector researchers and academia i.e. NUST, LUMS etc also shared their ideas and suggested way forward for Pakistan to achieve the goal of sustainable development through effectiveness in transmission sector.

The transmission session focused on the role of transmission companies, upcoming challenges i.e. issues of right of way, competition in shape of provincial grid companies, HVDC transmission line etc.

The transmission session concluded with the agreement that for reliable and sustainable electricity provisions transmission sector needs to be revamped keeping in view the new challenges.

In addition to transmission session, on fourth day another session was held wherein the international experts visiting all the way from United Kingdom and Singapore discussed the details about optimizing the procurement of imported coal through competitive pricing mechanism. This session was held keeping in view the share of imported coal power plants in the generation mix and its financial implications on the fuel pricing mechanism. During the session the experts provided the global comparison of the international coal pricing, mechanism of price adjustment and its impact on electricity price.

Innovation Session concluded with a vote of thanks from Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi. He also appreciated the efforts of the transmission day’s managing team for conducting such a fruitful session. Furthermore, he appreciated the innovative ideas and valuable recommendations shared by the experts. In the end, the Chairman NEPRA distributed souvenirs & certificates among the resource persons.