Issues faced by OPs to be resolved on priority basis: Sarwar

Hundreds of Overseas Pakistanis (OPs) from all over the world called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar during “Open Day for Overseas Pakistanis” here on Thursday.

According to details, more than 1500 Overseas Pakistanis from the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Greece, Portugal, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Dubai and different countries called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor House Lahore.

The Overseas Pakistanis apprised the Governor Punjab about their problems and appreciated the step taken by him of opening the doors of Governor House for them.

Talking to the delegations, Chaudhry Sarwar said that the role played by Overseas Pakistanis in Pakistan’s economic development cannot be forgotten. I have been fighting for the rights of Overseas Pakistanis and the solution of their problems from UK, he said adding Overseas Pakistanis are our priority, the doors of Governor House are also open 24 hours to solve their problems and steps are being taken to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis through Overseas Commission Punjab.

Governor Punjab said, “I myself have lived in the UK as an Overseas Pakistani. I am aware of the problems and difficulties of my Overseas Pakistani brothers and sisters and I assure them that as long as their problems are not resolved, I will not leave them alone.