Issues faced by 60 individuals across various districts resolved

The Punjab Ombudsman has effectively resolved the issues faced by 60 individuals across various districts in a cumulative financial relief worth Rs.1,72,38,187.

According to a statement issued by a spokesman on Sunday, the University of Mianwali, on the direction of the provincial ombudsman, has disbursed Rs.92,82,843 to 52 students, including plaintiff Muhammad Hanzala Zubair.

Additionally, the District education Authority Chakwal has granted 2.2 million rupees as financial aid to complainant Haji Mehr Muhammad. In another case, the district administration Lodhran has provided employment dues worth Rs.1.9 million to Ayesha Mai, the widow of deceased Patwari Ghulam Murtaza, the spokesman added.

In a separate instance, the administration of Ghazi University in Dera Ghazi Khan has refunded a security deposit amounting to Rs.17,70,824 to complainant Abdul Wahid. In a similar development, the agriculture department has distributed a total sum of Rs.12,53,070 to 21 farmers, including plaintiff Muhammad Abubakr from Rajanpur, as expenses for their demonstration plots.

Alongside this, Farzana Kanwal from Multan has been provided with a grant of Rs.8,31,450 by the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund (PWWF) after the ombudsman office interceded to resolve her issue. A work order worth Rs.71,82,000 has also been issued for the repair and restoration of Fatomand Chowk in Gujranwala.