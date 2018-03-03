Issues with Bahadurabad faction to be resolved soon: Sattar

KARACHI Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Saturday said that the money matters would not affect MQM-P MPAs and only some organizational issues are left with the Bahadurabad faction which would also be resolved soon.

Talking to media outside the Sindh Assembly, Farooq Sattar said that the Senate seat issue was not the real issue as the major bone of contention is over who will run the organisation and the coordination committee.

“We will once again sit together and resolve basic organizational issues and will form more established MQM before 2018 polls,” he said.

He said that it was not about his ego rather than his powers to control the party issues and respect should be from the heart and there should be a difference between an empowered or powerless head of the party.

To a query regarding MQM MPAs participation in the chief minister house dinner and support for the PPP candidate in Senate polls, the MQM-P leader said that the MPAs are answerable to the party. “Our party is for the middle class and hope that the money will not deter them from their path,” he said adding that today is a test case for them.

The MQ leader termed Senate elections as a good news that ended allsorts of speculations. He said that political and democratic forces ensured Senate elections on time despite challenges.

Orignally published by INP