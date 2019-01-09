Issue of standing committees to be resolved soon: Aleem

Staff Reporter

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that issue of Standing Committees in Punjab Assembly would be resolved within days and it is high time that we all should sit together and work for the mandate given to us by the masses. Abdul Aleem Khan said that opposition has very important role in any democratic system and we must accept each others’ importance and give space to work for the issues of common man.

Senior Minister said that people have great aspirations from Imran Khan and time has come that we honor good proposals from even opposition benches and show practical performance. Talking to media outside Punjab Assembly, Abdul Aleem Khan said that there should be deadline fixed for completion of enquiries against any one. He added that since 2015 investigation is underway against him and media trial is going on.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that he remained Punjab Minister for Information Technology for four years and his comparison with those who remained in power for forty years is not fair. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that there is not a single audit paragraph against his Ministry time but enquiries are still lingering. He said that similar case of use of helicopter by Prime Minister Imran Khan in KPK also needs early decision by the concerned authority.

He claimed that investigations only to balance the things with nawaz league have no logic and this practice should be stopped. Replying a question, Abdul Aleem Khan said that past “emperors” left their “salvages” under the heavy debts for which the coming generation will have to pay the price. He claimed that on only one project use of 300 billion rupees was wastage of public exchequer while the project is still incomplete. He said that after the functioning of Orange Line Train around one thousand rupees will cost subsidy for each passenger which no government can afford in long run. Abdul Aleem Khan said that he has taken a number of steps to minimize the cost and the running losses for which commercialization of stations is underway. Senior Minister indicated that this project of Orange Line Train would be completing by June or July this year and present government has given directions to start work in this regard.

In response to another question, Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan said that unfortunately there was no planning for solid waste collection in Punjab and especially 80 per cent area of villages was badly ignored where there is no system of garbage collection. He claimed that now with the collaboration of foreign companies recycling plants are being established to process garbage for production of gases, fertilizers and electricity.

