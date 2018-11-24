Issue of political inductees

INAUGURATING four new trains, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday asked the Railways Minister to act against and remove the political appointees in Pakistan Railways. He said the Railways could become a highly profitable institution if people are appointed on merit.

One fully agrees with the assertion of the Prime Minister that the political appointments have ruined our every department be it Pakistan Railways, Pakistan International Airlines, the police or any other department. The fact of the matter is that these political appointees inducted in sheer violation of merit either at the top or lower level not only lag capacity and capability but they also do not take their job seriously. The result is that these people are taking the institutions towards the downfall and indeed Pakistan Railways is not an exception. But at the same time, we understand that firing all these people from their jobs may create a lot of problems for the institutions themselves as well as trigger anger amongst the public at large. The slogan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was also to provide employment to the youth. Therefore, instead of removing them from jobs, it is better that reforms are introduced in every department in such a manner which keep a thorough check on the performance of the employees and those not ready to shun their lethargy and weariness must be relinquished following the rules and regulations. Dr Ishrat Hussain, Adviser on Institutional Reforms, is reportedly working on civil service reforms and these should be such that do away with the current system of performance evaluation that heavily relies on annual ACRs. This ACR system is also faulty as the seniors mostly write reports of their juniors keeping in mind their personal liking or disliking. This system is known as the breeding ground of nepotism, corruption and coercion. The result is mostly capable lot never make it to the top positions. On the pattern of armed forces of Pakistan, such a mechanism needs to be evolved that does not rely only on the annual confidential reports but also the officers need to be put under training and tests before promotion to the next rank. Only by ensuring merit in recruitment and then in promotion, the departments can be put on a strong footing and can deliver according to the expectations of the masses.

