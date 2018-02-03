Issue of child abuse

Every year more than 3 million reports of child abuse come out in the United States. It is terrible epidemic that we are concerned to eradicate. To do this we need to first increase awareness of the issue itself. What is child abuse? Child abuse is when a parent or caregiver either through action or omission causes injury, harm, death, emotional risk or serious harm to a child. There are many forms of child maltreatment, including physical abuse, sexual abuse, exploitation, emotional abuse and neglect.

Physical abuse of child occurs when a parent or caregiver causes any no-accidental physical injury to a child. There are signs of such abuse. If you see one of the following signs, please do not hesitate to get help which is available through child protection agencies and Red Cross. Sexual abuse occurs when an adult uses a child for sexual purposes, or involves a child in sexual acts. It also includes when a child is older or more powerful use another child for sexual gratification or excitement. It is quite pervasive.

When you think of child abuse, you first think of a child with bruises, cuts, bites or broken limbs. But signs are not always clear; the child may be neglected meaning the caregiver does not provide basic needs like food, shelter and safety. What makes abuse harder to stop is that most of the time, abuser is someone that child knows. The child may be reluctant to say something, because he wants to protect that person.

Any harm is abuse that includes hitting, biting, burning, shaking or throwing a child. Neglect is very serious because it denies protection, basic needs, medical attention and educational facilities. Child abuse and neglect are preventable even before it occurs. We can seek help of the child protection agencies. We must not hesitate for a moment to get help.

J BASHIR

Lahore

