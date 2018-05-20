Issuance of visa made easier for Umrah, Hajj pilgrims: Maliki

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Ahmad Al- Maliki has said that the issuance of visa has been made easier for Umrah and Hajj pilgrims. The Saudi government has made special arrange-ment to give better facilities, provide security and accommodation to Pakistani Umrah & Hajj pil-grims, he said in an interview.

He said the Saudi concerned ministry has been di-rected to take action against those travel agents who create problems or commit fraud with the pilgrims. “That is why actions are being taken to those mafias who deceive and mislead the pilgrims,” he added. Maliki said, the Saudi government has provided employment and other opportunities to Pakistanis. Reminding the contributions made by Kingdom to Pakistan, the ambassador said, Saudi Arabia is the first country to help Pakistan in any difficult situa-tion.

“We believe that Pakistan’s problems are the King-dom’s own problems,” he said. Maliki maintained that Saudi Arabia has started many projects in Pakistan and it will further en-hance in future.

Talking about the defence of Harimaen Sharifain he said Pakistan has played its due role for protecting Harimaen Sharifain. “Saudi Arabia is with Pakistan in its defence and security,” he reiterated.

He Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have same opinion either it is the war against terrorism or issues the Muslim Ummah faces currently. NNI

