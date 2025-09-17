Israel’s Abnormality Crisis

After the Second World War, many states rebuilt their legitimacy from the ruins of conflict and colonial rule. Germany, Japan, and Italy overcame the weight of aggression and fascism to become respected democracies. South Africa shed apartheid through reform and external pressure, while Vietnam transformed from a battlefield into a regional power with normalized ties to old foes. Newly decolonized states faced their own trials: Indonesia with separatism, India and Pakistan with partition and communal violence, Ghana and others with fragile economies and Cold War pressures. Yet despite these upheavals, they eventually achieved a state of normalcy in the global diplomatic conscience — accepted as “normal” states.

Israel’s situation stands in unique contrast. More than seventy years after its inception, the state continues to grapple with a fundamental question of acceptability. Israel’s far-right politics faces a central contradiction while trying to align the broader strategic goals of their state — inspired by a Semitic scripture written 3,000 years ago — with the modern statehood framework which upholds the separation of religion and politics as its core principle.

The virus afflicting Israel’s far-right politicians is no different from that driving Hamas or the clerical regimes of Afghanistan and Iran, or the rising evangelicalism in the US politics: beyond territorial claims, both draw political agendas from heavenly mandate and merge religion with politics. Hamas’s savage attack on October 7— a day marked by the deliberate slaughter of unarmed civilians, mass hostage-taking, and indiscriminate terror against ordinary families in Israel —not only triggered a brutal response that has since killed more than 63000 human lives in Gaza, but also deliberately dismantled the fragile normalization process of the Middle East— a move designed to keep Hamas politically relevant. For this, Hamas bears grave responsibility. However, the greater burden falls on Israel, because it is a state. A sovereign state carries heavier obligations — in diplomacy, law, and accountability — than a militant movement already branded a terrorist organization by much of the West and distrusted by most of the Arab world.

On 21 November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) equated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant with Hamas leaders, charging all of them with war crimes and crimes against humanity. Just two days earlier, 142 nations voted in favor of Palestinian statehood in the UN General Assembly. France and the United Kingdom signaled openness to recognition, while Ireland — along with several European states — formally declared their intent to recognize Palestine.

According to the UN Special Committee on Gaza, Israel has dropped more tons of explosive on Gaza than the combined bomb tonnage dropped on Dresden, Hamburg, and London during World War II. Indiscriminate bombing, killing tens of thousands — among them children, women, journalists, and medical staff — alongside food and water shortages that caused deadly stampedes, is now etched into the cultural memory of this age.

Israel’s unmatched violation of the principle of proportionality in Gaza will be cited in policy papers, debated in universities, analyzed in human rights reports, and invoked in international legal proceedings. Israel’s “counter-terrorism” campaign has not resolved Israel’s dilemmas. Instead, it has triggered a paradigm shift in global diplomatic mindset and among neutral observers of human rights, deepening the sense that Israel is unable — or unwilling — to move beyond a perpetuated state of abnormality. Qatar has now become the sixth regional state attacked by Israel “on the pretext of combating terrorism.”

Here lies a critical irony: while Israel relies on support from the USA across the Atlantic, its immediate neighbors remain hostile or alienated. Neighborhood matters. A state cannot indefinitely ignore the sentiment of the societies around it and imagine itself stable and successful, no matter how much military power it wields. What was once fragile trust, tentatively built after the Abraham Accords — restoration of flights, cultural exchanges, and diplomatic gestures — has collapsed. The Gaza offensive had already soured regional public opinion; the recent Doha strike erased what little hope remained of integrating Israel into a broader Middle Eastern framework.

This legitimacy crisis has now entered the most formal diplomatic settings. At a recent Chatham House event in London, Israeli President Isaac Herzog was introduced by the moderator as: “He has been serving as the president of Israel since 2021 … during which time over 60,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza.” The words were delivered in the neutral cadence of a standard introduction, yet carried the weight of a grim ledger. For a head of state to be introduced not by achievements or diplomatic milestones but by civilian deaths under his tenure shows how profoundly the Gaza war has reshaped discourse. The narrative of legitimacy is no longer written only in government communiqués or diplomatic reports; it is written in viral videos, think-tank sessions, classrooms, and the archives of social media.

Terrorism is not a new phenomenon. Many states — from Pakistan to Nigeria, from Colombia to Sri Lanka — have endured waves of terrorist attacks that killed tens of thousands. Pakistan alone lost around 83,000 lives over two decades. Yet none of these states chose to flatten entire cities, bomb refugee camps, or deliberately target hospitals and journalists as counterterrorism doctrine.

The Israel-Palestine conflict carries religious symbolism as well as territorial and cultural dimensions. History shows that such struggles cannot be resolved by arms alone: in Northern Ireland, decades of sectarian violence gradually gave way to the Good Friday Agreement through diplomacy, inclusion, and governance reforms. In Colombia, after half a century of insurgency, the peace process with FARC demonstrated that negotiation and reintegration — not perpetual war — offered the only sustainable path forward. Responding to such conflicts with irrational use of force does not eliminate terrorism — it entrenches it. Bombardment, displacement, and collective punishment create new recruits under new brands, fresh anger, and wider legitimacy for groups that thrive on victimhood narratives.

Israel cannot bomb its way into normalcy. Its recent strategy yields only tactical gains at immense moral and political cost: alienating neighbors, undermining normalization, and fixing its image as a state defined by violence. Legitimacy is not measured in bombs dropped, enemies killed, or distant patronage, but in the ability to coexist with neighbors and withstand moral scrutiny across generations.

(The author is a regular columnist and commentator on global affairs, serving on the panels of the UNFCCC and ICAN)