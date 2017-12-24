Israelis hold anti-corruption demonstrations

Jerusalem :Thousands of Israelis on Saturday held a demonstration in Tel Aviv for the fourth week running calling for the resignation of the “corrupt” government and its head. In Jerusalem, hundreds also took part in a rally against graft headed by a rightwing former member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s staff. Organiser Yoaz Hendel said the Jerusalem protest was “in support of law enforcement”. The protests came days after Netanyahu lashed out against police, accusing them of conducting an investigation against him aimed at ending his premiership. Netanyahu has been questioned seven times in the past year in two corruption probes. Protesters in central Tel Aviv held signs calling for the resignation of the “crime minister” and other “corrupt” members of Netanyahu’s government suspected of misconduct. In Jerusalem, one sign read: “We deserve clean politics”. Speaking at the Jerusalem rally, former defence minister Moshe Yaalon said corruption worried him more than anything else.

Orignally published by APP