Israeli teens refuse to serve in military

Jerusalem

As many as sixty three high school students have refused to render their services in Israel Defense Forces in protest against their country’s occupation of Palestine.

Signing a letter that condemns Israel’s racist government, these students have addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman in their letter.

An excerpt of the letter reads: “the army implements the policy of a racist government that violates basic human rights, which applies one law to Israelis and another to the Palestinians in the same area.”

Without the fear and risk of getting jailed, these Israeli students have “decided not to take part in the occupation and oppression of the Palestinian people, which separates people into two hostile camps. Because as long as people live under occupation that denies them human rights and national rights we will not be able to achieve peace.”

Although IDF is yet to reply to the letter formally, a retired IDF major general called the letter sad and marginal.

Defying the norm of all teenagers under 18 required to serve the IDF, these young people are standing against the common culture of militarism and are working towards bringing a change in the overall system.—Agencies