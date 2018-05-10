Israeli raid in Syria kills 8 Iranians, including a general

Beirut/Jerusalem

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Wednesday an Israeli attack on Iranian military facilities south of Damascus had killed at least 15 people, including eight Iranians.

The reports of an Israeli attack in Kisweh late on Tuesday emerged after US President Donald Trump announced he was pulling out of the Iranian nuclear deal. The attack the obdervatory said killed 8

Iranians amongst them 4 high ranking officers and a general.

The UK-based Observatory said the missile strikes hit depots and rocket launchers, killing 15 individuals including eight Iranians.

A commander in the regional alliance fighting alongside Damascus said that Israel had hit a Syrian army base without causing casualties.

Within hours of the White House announcement on Tuesday, Syrian state media said that its air defenses had brought down two Israeli missiles. Israel’s military declined to comment on the reports, shortly after it said it had identified “irregular activity” by Iranian forces in Syria and went onto high alert.

The military had instructed civic authorities in the Golan Heights bordering Syria to ready bomb shelters, deployed new defenses and mobilized some reservist forces.

Tehran’s growing clout in Syria alarms arch foe Israel, which has struck what it describes as Iranian deployments or arms transfers to Hezbollah scores of times during the conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Russia to press its leader, Vladimir Putin, to rein in the Iranians along the Syrian front.

In an interview on Wednesday with Israeli news site YNet, Israeli Intelligence Minister Israel Katz said the government’s strategy was “to get Iran out of Syria without starting a war.”

“We want the Iranians to be forced into making the decision to strategically retreat from Syria,” Katz said.—Reuters