Israeli protesters urge PM resignation over grafts

Some 2,000 Israelis have once again taken to the streets of Tel Aviv to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a series of corruption scandals.

Saturday’s event was the eighth consecutive weekly anti-corruption demonstration in Tel Aviv, where the protesters carried placards reading, “Crime Minister.”

They also chanted slogans such as “Shame,” “Bribe, bribe, bribe,” “Corporate power, organized crime,” “The most important thing is not to be afraid,” “The people demand social justice,” “We won’t give up,” “We are obliged [to rally every week]”and “Bibi Netanyahu to the Ma’asiyahu prison.”

The Ma’asiyahu prison is specifically designated for illegal immigrants and others awaiting deportation.

The protesters are angry at a notice issued by Tel Aviv earlier this month for thousands of African migrants to leave the occupied territories or face imprisonment. The threat sparked condemnations by human rights groups.

“This is a struggle that is persisting, Saturday after Saturday,” said ldad Yaniv, protest organizer.

Demonstrator Aylon Vaidya said he attended the rally to save Israel “from the corruption, from the fascism, from going down. They are trying to deport foreigners – asylum seekers – and the prime minister and his friends are full of corruption.”

In addition to Tel Aviv, the cities of Haifa, Afula and Petah Tikva witnessed similar anti-corruption demonstrations on Saturday.

In Petah Tikva, the demonstrators heckled Israel’s Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit as he left a synagogue. He is accused of foot-dragging in investigations against the prime minister. Netanyahu is suspected of being involved in bribery, fraud and breach of trust.—Agencies