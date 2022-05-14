Israeli police hit mourners at Akla’s funeral

Israeli police have hit mourners at the funeral of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akla, whose killing in the occupied West Bank has caused a surge of anger.

Her coffin almost fell as police, some using batons, waded into a crowd of Palestinians gathered around it.

Police said they acted after being pelted with stones. Abu Akla was shot dead in disputed circumstances on Wednesday, with Israel and Palestinians trading blame. The killing has been widely condemned. Footage showed a standoff between police and Palestinians gathered around the coffin in the hospital compound, before officers push the crowd back, with some beating and kicking mourners. Police said officers “were forced to use riot dispersal means”.–BBC News