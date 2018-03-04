Israeli police attack Palestinian couple carrying baby

West Bank

Newly-surfaced footage shows an Israeli policeman throwing a tear gas canister at a fleeing Palestinian couple carrying a baby.

The incident took place in the village of Burin in the north of the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday. The pair was fleeing escalation prompted by Israeli settlers trying to force their way into the village. The Israeli forces were called to the area after the settlers clashed with the locals.

The couple managed to flee just in time before the projectile exploded. The police reacted to the viral video by claiming that the couple had been running in a way that is “characteristic of rioters hurling stones at officers whilst risking their lives and trying to escape in attempt to avoid arrest at any cost.”

It also claimed the forces did not “notice the baby.” The occupied territories witness almost daily instances of settler violence, with Israeli forces using excessive force and staging arrest sprees during clashes. Agencies.—Agencies