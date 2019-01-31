Israeli PM to visit India on Feb11, to draw ‘joint strategy’

India to buy 2 more AWACS

Special for Pak Observer

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to pay an official visit to Indian on February 11, 2019 to draw a joint Action Plan in the region.

According to media reports Israeli PM will be celebrating his second visit to India in a year and with aim to send shock waves to Iranian leaders who celebrate Revolution Day on February 11.

During his visit to New Delhi and meeting with Indian PM Narendra Modi and India’s spymasters including Ajit Doval hopes to prepare a “Joint Action Plan” for this region.

Netanyahu had visited India in January 2018 while Prime Minister Modi travelled to Tel Aviv in 2017, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Jewish state.

According to PPA news agency the Indian PM extended the invitation to Israeli PM following an unpublished telephonic conversation two weeks ago following the less publicized visit of Israel’s National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat to New Delhi. Ben-Shabbat also met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval but no details were released during and after the meetings.

According to political observers both Modi and Netanyahu are eager to carry out some kind of “adventure” which may turn into a misadventure.

Israel is opposed to India’s strategic ties with Iran and has long threatened Tehran rising power in the region and Asian observers do not rule out the possibility of a surprise Israeli attack on Iran nuclear sites.

Israeli PM’s visit comes just few weeks before Israeli Parliamentary elections on April 9 while Indian PM Modi is facing serious challenges before next general elections in India.

His visit comes just ahead of Israel’s parliamentary elections on April 9. Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping for a fourth straight electoral victory, has recently taken many trips to strengthen Israel’s standing in the international community.

Early this month, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesman Dr. Muhammad Faisal has warned that “any misadventure by India would be responded in a befitting manner.” His statement followed India’s continued violations of cease-fire and dispatch of spy drones across the Line of Control.

Meanwhile according to PPA news, Indian officials have approved a $800 million deal to purchase two more “Phalcon” airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft from Israel. At the same time Indian Army is preparing to induct more “Heron” surveillance and armed drones and “Harop” unmanned aerial vehicles.

Meanwhile Israel’s Elbit Systems is in competition with French company,Nexter Systems, supplying India with 400 towed 155mm artillery gun systems, which is to be followed by another 1,180 such guns to be made in India.

India has also made a deal with Israeli Aerospace Industries for 66 fire control radars, with maintenance transfer of technology. The 3-D surveillance and tracking radars will replace the aging Flycatcher radar systems present with the Army’s Air Defence Corps..-PPA

Share on: WhatsApp