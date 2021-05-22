Israeli defense minister thinks Hamas has its headquarters at Pakistan’s Shifa International Hospital

Israel’s Defense Minister Naftali Bennet made an embarrassing mistake while justifying his country’s aerial and artillery strikes against innocent Palestinians in Gaza.

In a Youtube video, Bennet claimed that Hamas, a pro-Palestine group fighting for liberation of Gaza from occupant Israeli forces, had its headquarter at Al-Shifa Hospital of Gaza.

“Ever heard of the Shifa hospital? It’s the largest medical complex in Gaza. It’s also where Hamaz headquater is located while they are conducting terror actions against Israel,” he alleged in the video.

But the social media users spotted a major error in the video as picture used for Gaza’s Shifa hospital did not belong to it as the minister had used the image of Shifa International Hospital located in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, a country leading campaign against Israeli violence.

In 11-day violence, Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, and have wounded another 1,900, according to the Gaza health ministry.

On the other hand, rockets fired by Hamas in retaliation claimed 12 lives in Israel.

Violence erupted earlier this month after weeks of tensions in Jerusalem, over planned evictions of Palestinians from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah, and Israeli forces’ attack on worshipers in Al-Aqsa mosque.

On Friday, a contingent of Israeli police stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque, firing rubber bullets and stun grenades after Friday prayers, hours after a ceasefire truce agreed by Israel and Hamas, ending 11-day violence in Gaza.

The Israeli forces resorted to attacks to disperse thousands of Palestinians living in the occupied East Jerusalem gathered at the flashpoint mosque earlier today to celebrate the cease-fire truce.

Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Truce

After 11-day long bloodbath in Gaza where more than 230 people were killed in Israeli strikes, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into force early Friday, giving a sigh of relief to oppressed Palestinians.

As truce began people in Gaza, which faced aerial and artillery attacks from Israel, people celebrated the development by honking their car horns in streets and some with aerial firing.

The ceasefire agreement between both sides was brokered by Egypt that also included Gaza’s second-most powerful group, Islamic Jihad, amid rising international pressure to stop the violence that started on May 10.

A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the security cabinet “unanimously accepted the recommendations to accept an Egypt-proposed an unconditional ceasefire.

“The political leadership emphasises that it is the reality on the ground that will determine the future of the operation,” it added.

Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad also confirmed the ceasefire in a statement, saying it would come into force Friday morning.

Egypt is sending security delegations to Israel and the Palestinian territories to help uphold ceasefire.

US President Joe Biden in a statement said, “I believe we have a genuine opportunity to make progress and I’m committed to working toward it”.

Pakistan, which is actively highlighting the plight of Palestinians, has welcomed the truce. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for for permanent resolution of Palestinian issue.

Speaking at the Ministerial Meeting presided over by the President of UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir in New York; he said if the issue keeps simmering, the violence will resurface.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Muslim Ummah should demonstrate unity and leadership role on the Palestinian issue as people’s sentiments demand from us.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/complete-statement-of-pakistani-fm-qureshi-at-un-on-israeli-violence/