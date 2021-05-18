Israeli brutality and Muslims timidity | By Muhammad Usman

Israeli brutality and Muslims timidity

APART from an illegitimate child, settler colonization, ethnic cleansing,genocide, primitive savagery, atrocity, torment, tyranny, terror, sacrilegious transgressions, apartheid regime, aggression, war crimes, expansionist, oppression, repression and all other related ills under international sanction/unreserved support of civilized world followed by Muslims’ timidity synonymize a tiny but domineering Israel.

Again Israel is on rampage and is refreshing with what it is known for. No, it is assuming a sharp edge.

It is scaling new heights wickedly regardless of what is added to its ugly bywords on the back of undiminished impunity bestowed upon it by the powers who midwifed its illegitimate birth.

To the contrary, much to the dismay and anguish of Muslims particularly, the Palestinians, Islamic world as an entity is nose diving unabatedly. Earlier if it was disjointed, now it is in disarray.

Earlier if it was weak, now it is spineless. Earlier if its leadership was inept and inward looking, now it is impotent and utterly self-seeking.

On 21 August 1969 too, Israel orchestrated the burning of Al-Aqsa Mosque and thwarted fire extinguishing efforts until fire reached windows just below the dome.

Though Israel escaped the consequences of its sacrilegious act, however, the incident gave some fillip to the resolve of Muslims to bring Israel to justice.

It produced OIC at Morocco which forged some unity among Islamic world. It was able to bring the cause of Palestine in more limelight and focus.

Now it has fallen in limbo. Three NOs of Arab League were heard more attentively and caused distress to Israel and its upholders, protectors and apologists inwardly because of their explosive implications regardless of when their time came. These were: No peace with Israel, no recognition of Israel, no negotiation with Israel.

Egypt’s President Gamal Nasser thundered “what was taken by force, can only be recovered by force”.

Egypt’s following President, Anwar Sadat vowed to cross Suez Canal even if it entailed sacrifice of one hundred thousand soldiers as told to him by his Russian Advisors.

Though as Ummah, we kept complaining/scolding leadership for inaction yet a masterpiece was produced at 1973 Arab Israel War; impregnable Israeli Bar Lev Line at Suez Canal was crossed.

The image of Israeli invincibility was made to bite dust in Sinai Desert and Golan heights until the US rescued Israel with what it all could do.

Its President Nixon ordered to send everything which could fly to carry emergent arms ‘shipment to Israel on its SOS call.

As a result of this war, US understood that Israel cannot hold against combined strength of Arabs, supported by Islamic world, thus it decided to take charge by itself.

It drove wedge among them through diplomacy and destroyed Iraq, Syria and Libya on one pretext or the other.

Its main aim was to confer iron-clad security to Israel which now it has courtesy its unremitting efforts unrestrained nevertheless, Muslims in general and Arabs in particular cannot absolve themselves of the blame.

Whatever unity Islamic world had, disappeared. Its chariot is rudderless. Arabs are ready/doing everything which is inverse of three NOs in the name of peace, coexistence and development. This is a sheer illusion because peace is between two equals.

Sans this, it is subjugation or continuing ordeal before it is accomplished. Hai Jurm-e-Zaeefi Ki Saza Marg-e-Mafajat (that weakness is a crime punishable by death).

Power knows no morality, compassion and reciprocity. It follows rules of a jungle where mighty overrules the weak. It only knows one way street or one way toss approach. Arrogance is its hallmark.

With its violent aggression against people of Palestine, Israel has not even left it a case of optical illusion for Arab countries which accorded recognition to Israel on dikat of President Trump. International law also falls in subservience to their whims and fancy.

Public at large worldwide is condemning Israeli’s unabashed aggression against Palestine but the overwhelming majority of their countries chose to abstain from UNSC which is basically a conduct of animals because they are neutral.

A human needs to be either on side of justice or injustice. Either on side of aggression or being aggressed. First, the US got delayed UNSC then vetoed its proceedings of a mere condemnation.

First it is decimation of Palestinian people by Israel to scuttle even solution of two states then, turn of other Arab countries would come because ultimate aim of Zionism is to establish a greater Israel.

Muslims across the world cannot remain aloof from ME because it houses three holiest places of Islam. The emerging scenario is fraught with dangers and present difficult dilemmas.

Empty words fall on deaf ears as uttered by OIC rather, laughed at. Individually, Islamic countries are no match.

They would be swept away as Palestinian are being subjected to despite their heroic deeds in face of extremely formidable odds.

This leaves option of a collective response which on plausible reasons, could easily be hooted, however, it is the only viable option; formation of an Islamic NATO.

In an alliance, member countries could leverage their strengths with each other or compensate their weaknesses mutually. This can make it a force to be reckoned with if assessed correctly.

An Islamic Economic Council be also constituted to pool/coordinate Islamic economic resources for multiple purposes; to adequately resource NATO proposed, alleviate economic woes of its member countries or rid them of clutches of International Financial Institutions under US/West control and use its economic reservoirs as a weapon as oil was once used to make world realized of their importance/weight.

— The writer, a retired Lt Col, is a senior columnist based in Islamabad.