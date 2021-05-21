Israeli army violates truce agreement

Israeli police fired stun grenades towards Palestinians who threw rocks and petrol bombs at officers outside Al Aqsa Mosque on Friday, hours after Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire in Gaza.

Police raids of the compound and violence against Palestinians during the holy month of Ramazan sparked the violence between Israel and Gaza’s rulers Hamas, who after 11 days of fighting agreed to a truce early on Friday.

At noon, thousands of Palestinians gathered in the tree-lined compound surrounding the mosque for Friday prayers. Many stayed on to demonstrate in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, cheering and waving Palestinian flags.

An Israeli police spokesman said that some of the Palestinians gathered threw stones and petrol bombs towards officers who had been stationed along the compound’s gates. The officers responded by dispersing them, the spokesman said.