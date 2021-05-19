Israeli airstrikes kill 6, level large family home

Israeli airstrikes killed at least six people across the Gaza Strip and destroyed the home of a large extended family early on Wednesday.

The military said it widened its strikes on targets to the south amid continuing rocket fire from the Hamas-ruled territory.

Residents surveyed the piles of bricks, concrete and other debris that had once been the home of 40 members of the al-Astal family.

They said a warning missile struck the building in the southern town of Khan Younis five minutes before the airstrike, allowing everyone to escape.