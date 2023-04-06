Israeli Aggression against Palestinians | By Prof Dr Muhammad Khan

Israeli Aggression against Palestinians

ON 5 April 2023, Israeli security forces repeatedly attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque and injured dozens of unarmed Palestinians who were offering prayers in the holy month of Ramazan. Israeli forces arrested more than 400 Palestinians including women and children. As CNN reports, Israeli forces made use of excessive force including stun grenades and tear gas. Live and direct firing was also done on innocent worshippers. Apart from that, the use of tear gas caused suffocation and injuries due to firing and use of batons and rifles. As per an eye witness, “The army broke the upper windows of the mosque and began throwing stun grenades at us”. Indeed, Al-Aqsa is being viewed by Palestinians as one of the few national symbols over which they retain some element of control. They are also worried that the far-right Israeli movements want to demolish the Islamic structures in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and build a Jewish temple in their place.

There is an endless aggression of Israeli forces going on over innocent Palestinians for the last seven decades. It is worth mentioning that in August 2022, Israel killed over 44 Palestinians and injured more than 400. During that aggression, Israel massively attacked Gaza with missiles and aircraft and destroyed houses and other civic facilities besides brutal killing of the innocent people of Gaza. That massive killing of the Palestinians took place after Israeli settlers intruded into Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Palestinians protested against this incursion. While this all happened and has been happening repeatedly, the Muslim world and international community remained insensitive. In May 2021, the Israeli security forces suddenly stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem while the Muslims were offering prayers in the mosque. There were no protests or signs of violence from the worshippers while they offered special prayers in the mosque.

The Israeli snipers had already taken positions (at covert locations) to target the Palestinian Muslims. It was a simultaneous firing with small arms, stun grenades, tear gas and rubber-coated metal rounds from all entrances and from rooftops. The Israeli security forces also set ablaze the compound of the mosque. On the subsequent days, Israel attacked the Palestinians areas with missile and air strike making use of its air force against defenceless Palestinians. The attacks continued even during Eid days, causing massive human losses and destruction to the property of Palestinians. During these brutal attacks Israeli military attacks killed over 200 innocent Palestinians which include 40 children and 30 women. Besides, over 2500 innocent Palestinians were injured in these incessant brutal Israeli attacks. The houses and buildings in Gaza were destroyed, ruined and converted into debris.

The dominant opinion of the experts on the Middle East is that the State of Israel is heading towards its total control over the Palestinian areas, leaving no chance for a two-state solution (Israel and Palestine) as envisaged earlier. Besides, it is also viewed that the United States is in direct support of Israeli state in this final round of gaining control over Palestinian areas. The US and all major powers were mysteriously silent over these attacks. Besides, the Muslim world was largely seen criminally quiet. In 2021, US twice blocked the conduct of emergency session of United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Indeed, as policy of the US, the Biden Administration is also supporting the Israeli state over its brutalities. Besides, during the reign of President Trump, the US secured unprecedented gains for the illegal State of Israel. On 25 March 2019, US President Donald Trump, officially announced recognition of Golan Heights as a sovereign part of the State of Israel. Golan Heights, the Syrian territory is under occupation of Israel since 1967, occupied during six-day war. Then Israeli Prime Minister Mr Netanyahu declared this US move as historic and said, “Israel won the Golan Heights in a just war of self-defence and the Jewish people’s roots in the Golan go back thousands of years.”

In December, 2017 President Trump formally recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and stated that the American embassy would be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. This move was practically implemented by the US and until now many more states have moved their embassies to Jerusalem despite a clear defeat of US move in the United Nations General Assembly. Indeed, this is part of the gradual consolidation over the occupied Palestinian land by the State of Israel which is a clear expression of its expansionist designs. This is a clear violation of the United Nations Resolution 181, calling for partition of Palestinian land into two states; the Arab State (Palestine) gaining 43% area and Israeli state 57% area with Jerusalem remaining under international control. In disregard to the UN Resolution Israel occupied over 70% area in 1948 with the help of colonial powers, the United Kingdom and France.

This is very unfortunate that for the last few years, some Arab states have overtly and covertly recognized the state of Israel which goes against their traditional stance as well as the illegal occupation of Palestinian land by Israel. It appears that most of the ruling elite in the Arab world are in a race to develop closer ties with Israel while compromising the Israeli occupation and more importantly Israeli aggression against Palestinians. It appears that the Arab elite are protecting the interests of Israel rather than the Palestinians. Even Turkey has resumed its full diplomatic ties with State of Israel.

While analysing the never-ending Israeli brutalities against Palestinians, it is concluded that Israel could not have dared to attack the Palestinians had there been an unyielding and uncompromised Arab support for the cause of Palestine. The recurring massacres of Palestinians at the hands of ruthless Israeli military has been made possible only because of an indolent Arabs and Muslims who fight among themselves on petty issues and ignore the larger cause of Palestine and Muslims.