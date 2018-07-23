Israel shifts 800 Syria White Helmets to Jordan

Jerusalem

Israel evacuated 800 White Helmets rescuers and their families from Syria to Jordan overnight at the request of the United States and European countries, army radio said on Sunday.

The request came as the volunteer rescuers were threatened by advancing forces of the Syrian regime in the south of the war-ravaged country, the radio station reported.

Jordan said it would transfer the Syrians to Britain, Canada and Germany. Founded in 2013, the Syria Civil Defence, or White Helmets, are a network of first responders who rescue wounded in the aftermath of air strikes, shelling or blasts in rebel-held territory.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp