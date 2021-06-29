Israel inaugurates first-ever embassy in UAE

Israel on Tuesday inaugurated its first-ever embassy in the United States of Emirates, months after the Muslim country normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who is on a two-day visit to the Gulf country, opened the embassy in Abu Dhabi.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Lipid said Israel is interested in peace with all its neighbours. We are not going anywhere. The Middle East is our home. We are here to stay and we call on all countries in the region to realise this, Gulf Today quoted him as saying.

Noura Al Kaabi, Emirati Minister of Culture and Youth, was also present on the occasion.

“This is an historic moment. And it is a reminder that history is created by people. People, who understand history but are willing to change it. People who prefer the future to the past,” Lipid told media.

On the other hand, the UAE has inaugurated its embassy in Tel Aviv.

Israel and the UAE have already signed treaties on direct flights and visa-free travel, along with accords on investment protection, science and technology.

Since the normalization of ties, over 200,000 Israelis have visited the UAE.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/israel-uae-sign-first-cooperation-pact/