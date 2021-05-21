Israel-Hamas ceasefire comes into force in Gaza; Pakistan welcomes move

GAZA CITY – After 11-day long bloodbath in Gaza where more than 230 people were killed in Israeli strikes, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into force early Friday, giving a sigh of relief to oppressed Palestinians.

As truce began people in Gaza, which faced aerial and artillery attacks from Israel, people celebrated the development by honking their car horns in streets and some with aerial firing.

The ceasefire agreement between both sides was brokered by Egypt that also included Gaza’s second-most powerful group, Islamic Jihad, amid rising international pressure to stop the violence that started on May 10.

A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the security cabinet “unanimously accepted the recommendations to accept an Egypt-proposed an unconditional ceasefire.

“The political leadership emphasises that it is the reality on the ground that will determine the future of the operation,” it added.

Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad also confirmed the ceasefire in a statement, saying it would come into force Friday morning.

Egypt is sending security delegations to Israel and the Palestinian territories to help uphold ceasefire.

US President Joe Biden in a statement said, “I believe we have a genuine opportunity to make progress and I’m committed to working toward it”.

Violence erupted earlier this month after weeks of tensions in Jerusalem, over planned evictions of Palestinians from their homes in Al Jarrah, and Israeli forces’ attack on worshipers in Al-Aqsa mosque.

Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, and have wounded another 1,900, according to the Gaza health ministry.

On the other hand, rockets fired by Hamas claimed 12 lives in Israel.

UN chief Antonio Guterres, who also welcomed the deal, said both sides should take serious steps to address the root causes of the dispute.

He also urged the international community to work with the UN on a “robust package of support for a swift, sustainable reconstruction and recovery”.

Pakistan, which is actively highlighting the plight of Palestinians, has welcomed the truce. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for for permanent resolution of Palestinian issue.

Speaking at the Ministerial Meeting presided over by the President of UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir in New York; he said if the issue keeps simmering, the violence will resurface.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Muslim Ummah should demonstrate unity and leadership role on the Palestinian issue as people’s sentiments demand from us.

He said we have to find permanent solution and this requires us to forge unity among ourselves and what people want.

