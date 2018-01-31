Israel ‘gradually reopening’ embassy in Jordan

Jerusalem

The Israeli regime says it is “gradually reopening” its embassy in Jordan following a months-long row over the shooting death of two Jordanians by an Israeli embassy guard in Amman.

The Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nashon said on Tuesday that there would be a “gradual reopening” of the embassy in the Jordanian capital and that no ambassador had yet been appointed to the post in the Arab country.

The Israeli embassy in Amman shut down last July after two Jordanians were gunned down by the embassy guard, prompting the return to Israel of the regime’s ambassador along with the Israeli guard involved in the deadly shooting.

That guard, who claimed that he shot the Jordanians in self-defense, received a hero’s welcome on his return, further enraging the Jordanians.

The spat led to break in ties between Tel Aviv and Amman. Israel and Jordan signed a Washington-sponsored peace agreement in 1994 to cooperate in military and other fields, largely toward the interests of the Israeli regime.

Jordan is one of the only two Arab governments that have open diplomatic ties with Israel. The latest development came after the office of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced in a statement issued earlier this month that the regime’s embassy in Amman would resume full operations immediately.

The announcement was followed by a Jordanian statement saying that Israel had formally apologized for the deaths of the two Jordanians killed by the Israeli security guard.

Israeli media cited Netanyahu as saying at the time that Tel Aviv has “a strong interest in this relationship.” The reports also pointed out that Israel would compensate the Jordanian government but not the families of the deceased.

Israeli media also cited two official sources as saying last week that Tel Aviv would not prosecute the guard, as had long been demanded by Jordan.

Instead, the reports further cited a diplomatic source as saying that Israeli foreign ministry and the Shin Bet intelligence agency would review protocols surrounding the actions taken by the guard and his conduct “and share the results with the Jordanians.—Agencies