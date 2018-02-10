Israel escalates repression of Palestinians

Observer Report

Ramallah

Abdulla has never met his elder brother and namesake, but the one-year-old doesn’t fail to point at the many pictures of his sibling that adorn the family’s living room and often blow it a kiss. “I didn’t want to name him Abdulla,” the boy’s mother, Zeinat Ghneimat, said. “For weeks, I didn’t call the little one by his name,” she told Al Jazeera while choking back tears. “I told his father, I won’t be able to call his name, knowing Abdulla is no longer with us.” Less than three years ago, an Israeli military jeep flipped over and killed 21-year-old Abdulla, the family’s eldest son. On January 3, 2018, the Ghneimat family got a bill from Israel, demanding $28,000 in compensation for the jeep damage.

Abdulla was crushed to death by the Israeli army jeep during a raid in his village of Kufr Malek, northeast of Ramallah before dawn on June 14, 2015.

According to a lawsuit filed by the family against Israel in June 2017, Abdulla was trapped under the jeep and bled to death after Israeli forces denied him medical aid.

He was slowly executed, Naela Atiya, the family’s lawyer, told Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Israel has passed legislation and introduced restrictions that broaden the legal definition of what consti-tutes a “warfare activity”. The moves have rendered the chances of Palestinians getting compensation virtually nonexistent.

A March 2017 B’Tselem report showed a drop of nearly 95 percent of new lawsuits filed by Palestinian victims from 2012 to 2016, compared with those filed between 2002 and 2006. The report went on to say that “Israel has lowered the price to be paid for harm to Palestinians while maintaining a false show of a functioning justice system.”

Jabarin echoed the same sentiment. “Israeli courts, when it gets to Palestinians, act as a stamp to legitimise the illegiti-mate,” he said.

These are the same courts, that issued $5.8m worth of fines on prisoners in 2017. Israel is trying to deter Palestinians by imposing punishment on Palestinian families, which constitutes a violation of international law.

Back in Kufr Malek, the Ghneimat family is convinced Israel acts above the law. “Israel doesn’t care about the world, international organisations or human rights. They act as if they’re the only ones on the planet,” Iyad Ghneimat said. “They want to make it impossible for us, but we have the right, they won’t break us.”

“According to witnesses, locals begged the soldiers to lift the jeep 10 centimeters as he was being crushed; they didn’t allow them,” Atiya said.

In the backdrop of such inhuman Israeli actions, the rights groups continue condemning Tel Aviv.

For Adbdulla’s family, a wound that never healed was rubbed in salt by Israeli’s compensation demand.